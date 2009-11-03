President Obama Brings on Hollywood Heavyweights for Committee

President Obama must have the same taste in celebs as us. For the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities which works with other groups to coordinate all art initiatives for the White House, Obama appointed some of Hollywood’s biggest heavyweights to join the clan. Our personal favorite choice: SATC star Sarah Jessica Parker of course! Among the high-profile roster are other powerful U.S. icons like Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, past presidential nominee John Kerry’s wife, Teresa Heinz, actress Kerry Washington, and actors Forest Whitaker and Fight Club’s Edward Norton.

Michelle Obama, the committee’s honorary chair is hosting an event tomorrow at the White House to speak out about the importance of the arts and will also be awarding honors to several arts education programs who are making a difference, some nationally as well as internationally.

