We Present: Karl Lagerfeld In His Most Daring Feat Yet

If you’ve been following us for a bit, you’ve at some point probably read about our speculation of Karl Lagerfeld’s alien qualities. If you haven’t been and are a rookie (first, welcome!) and second, allow me to bring you up to speed. OK, to begin with, the Kaiser is pushing the ripe age of 79 this year – that’s just one bitty year away from 80. While he struts in killer duds and looks not a day over 50, most folks at his age are enjoying the fruits of their labor in retirement, chilling on a beach, listening to the classics while sipping on a cocktail or two.

Not this guy, oh no, he not only continues to follow the tech trends and newest innovations in the app/web/online world, he’s laying the groundwork for the rest of us. We may or may not want to proclaim him the king of branding. Then there’s the partnerships — this guy has worked with companies from Diet Coke to Target, just to name a couple. And need we even mention his installment at Chanel in addition to his namesake line? And let’s not forget about his post at Fendi.

You’d think this guy would need about ten thousand assistants and an air mask by the end of each day. But don’t be mistaken, this guy is waltzing throughout his responsibilities, which thus leads us to question if he is in fact human and also wonder what hasn’t he done?

With that in mind, we decided to have a little fun and recap some events we’re sure are in Karl’s near future (if he hasn’t already accomplished some of these feats and just hasn’t shared with us – who needs to brag when you’re Karl Lagerfeld?). Click through the slideshow to see our version of Karl tackle his next set of obstacles.

