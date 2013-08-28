Links To Click: Prescription Drug T-Shirts Are a Thing, Hedi Slimane Opens Up To Vogue, More

See what’s happening in the world of fashion and celebrity today!

1. A new line of T-shirts released by L.A. boutique Kitson has come under fire for baring the names of popular prescription drug brands on the back. Are we to assume designer names are out? [BuzzFeed]

2. J. Crew fans need not fear, CEO Mickey Drexler confirms he isn’t quitting his day job following his “fun” Sunday night cameo appearance on ‘Breaking Bad’. [WWD]

3. Editor approved: fashion week beauty trends to try. [Beauty High]

4. Hedi Slimane’s first collections for Saint Laurent have been lauded and criticized, but what does the enigmatic creative director have to say about it all? Find out in this rare in-depth interview. [Vogue]

5. Turns out Instagram is getting in on the censoring game by blocking our pure eyes from searching hashtags like #bubblebutts and #bigbootyhoes, just to name a few. Whether this is a good or bad move remains to be seen. [The Cut]

6. Traveling in the near future? Here’s how to get upgraded to first class. [The Vivant]

7. Robert Pattinson strips down and poses with a topless model for his steamy new Dior fragrance ads. See the pics here. [Hollywood Life]

8. Breaking news: thanks to Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus, “Pixie Cut” finally made the dictionary [Daily Makeover]

