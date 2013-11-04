Winter Outfits We Love: Why This Preppy-With-A-Twist Look Is Totally Worth Copying

Every day this week, we’ll be posting one winter outfit that we think is a total home run. Meaning, everything about the look works from top to bottom, and it’s not only stylish, but also unique, comfortable, and totally worth copying. First up: This perfect preppy-with-a-twist ensemble.

What doesn’t work about this outfit is the real question, as she’s pretty much nailed every aspect of a look that’s both seasonal and stylish. Apart from her classic military-style coat (which is always in style), here’s what caught our eye most.

The shoes: We love the look of these brown kicks that aren’t quite shoes, but aren’t quite booties, either. The low vamp—coupled with dark opaque tights and the shoes’ walkable wedge—make her legs look miles long.



The accessories: It’s a fashion fact that a fur hat can pretty much make any winter outfit look stellar, and this one’s no exception. Extra points for a scarf that mirrors the colors of her skirt, and her small chain-strap bag in a totally different color to keep things from looking too matchy-matchy.

Are you a fan of this winter outfit, and do you think it’s worth copying? Let us know below!

Photo: Imaxtree