Prepping for the #BestNightEver in NYC

In order to have the best night ever, you have to be well prepared, and ladies, you know just as well as I do that your hair can make or break your night!

I’m obsessed with braids, which are an effortlessly chic look for a night out in the city. Spotted all over the runways, the John Barrett Braid Bar makes them easy to accomplish in the city. They do all different types of braids, from fishtails to waterfalls (my favorite), and I’m grateful to them because the only type of braids I’m capable of creating are pigtails.

