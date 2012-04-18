Come On, Come On, Get Preppy!

Recently preppy chic has been on everyone’s minds. From runway to street style, the look and feel of the moment is a modern interpretation on classic inspiration — structured separates and accessories with an upscale aesthetic that lends itself to this season’s modern prints and pops of color.

In fact, nobody does it better than the man, Tommy Hilfiger, who’s brand brought preppy style to the forefront with his own unique twist. Tommy Hilfiger is taking it a step further and introducing colored denims, playful prints and feminine florals into the mix through le grand camp out-doors-ius.

Far be it from us to miss an opportunity to create the ultimate preppy wardrobe for spring. In fact, we saw this as chance to curate our favorite Tommy looks to help you get a handle on the top preppy looks of the season fit for your own personal look.

