This TikTok-Viral Hack Cooks Multiple Things in The Oven at Once & ‘Drastically Simplifies Meal Prep’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve made dinner and somehow used every pot, pan and sheet pan in my kitchen. All for one meal! It’s a hassle keeping track of each element and, of course, cleaning up the aftermath is the absolute worst. Lucky for you (and me), TikTok has discovered a hack to cook multiple ingredients in the oven at once.

Prepd’s Cheat Sheets are aptly named because they let you divide and conquer your meal. Whether you’re making a one-pan dish or meal prepping for the week ahead, these genius silicone dividers separate several ingredients. That means the juices from your meat will no longer mix with the oils from your veggies. And for families like mine that have both meat-eaters and vegetarians, that is a huge help.

I’ve binge-watched many cooking shows, and one thing the judges always look for is an organized station. This viral hack will help you keep things neat so that you don’t accidentally botch a recipe and have to start all over again or resort to pizza delivery.

Take, for example, @julianna_claire making asparagus, sweet potatoes, tomatoes and meat—each of which has a different cook time. Instead of putting every ingredient on its own sheet pan, she splits them up with the Cheat Sheets.

You could also use the dividers for baking. If you’re making a batch of fudge brownies but have a vegan friend, whip up two different batters and bake them in separate trays.

Did we forget to mention that these non-stick dividers are also dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze? Not only are the dividers themselves easy to wash, but you’ll also never have to scrub a grimy sheet pan ever again.

For all you amateur chefs and organization enthusiasts, your cooking just got a whole lot more streamlined. Shop a set of four Cheat Sheets for $30 on Amazon and level up your food game.

I’m not the only one who’s seriously impressed by this hack. Amazon shoppers have given the product a 4.5-star overall rating and can’t say enough good things about these dividers.

“100000% recommend them!” raved one five-star reviewer. “It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these Cheat Sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen.”

Another one wrote, “Drastically simplifies meal prep with multiple sides.”

Plenty of shoppers also note that the Cheat Sheets are convenient for when you only have one or two people to cook for. Instead of using a gigantic sheet pan for a small amount of food and then having to clean the entire pan, minimize your space and mess with one or two of these dividers.

“This makes cooking a smaller meal so much easier. I don’t have to use a lot of pans; also makes for easy cleanup.”

Well, what are you waiting for? Head on over to Amazon to add Prepd’s Cheat Sheets to your cart. The way you cook and meal prep just got way more efficient.