Get Ready For The “Heathers” Reboot With a Look Back at the Movie’s Fashion

Today it was announced that Bravo will be expanding its programming with a scripted drama reboot of Heathers, the cult 1980s film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. Apparently, it will follow Veronica (originally played by Ryder) as she moves back to her hometown with her teenage daughter — who deals with the current generation of high school mean girls, known as “the Ashleys.”

While this does make us slightly skeptical — as any remake of a great thing tends to do — it’s also very exciting news for anyone who was a fan of the movie (read: us), and will be a welcome addition to Bravo’s programming in case watching drunk housewives taking their tops off ever gets boring. It’s also exciting because it provides an excuse to revisit the fashion from the original film, which is iconic in its own right.

We have no idea how the millennials on the reboot will dress, but for now, let’s take a look back at the style we came to love in the original Heathers in the gallery above.