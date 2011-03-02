Prepare to Swoon Over Burberry Exotics

Following Jourdan Dunn’s beautiful ad images for Burberry, Tali Lennox and Tara Ferry star in March’s ad release. The theme is one especially close to my heart, exotics, via Burberry Exotic Icons.

Proving that trench coats are very much like music, in that there are endless combinations, Spring takes the timeless classic and does it up in python, studs it and tailors it within an inch of its life. That green is so cool it hurts my heart a little. Click through for the main images, and my favorites from the exotics collection, all shot by Mario Testino.

Photos:Version: Copyright Burberry/Testino