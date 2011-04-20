Prepare to Die Over Cynthia Rowley’s Home

A gold piano, family portraits by Terry Richardson, all of her own, pretty, pretty clothes it’s the home of Cynthia Rowley and it’s stellar. Stylelikeu went inside the fashion designer/lifestyle guru’s New York City home to check in on her stacked bookcases and large array of shoes.

Rowley is totally like that really cool mom who you basically want to be when you grow up. Utterly chic, glowingly happy, and she made that green chiffon dress herself.

The art is especially what gets me in this particlar pad, especially the Rene Ricard. Get more shots on the site.