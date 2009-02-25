Prep School Eclectic

Marni’s long been a beloved purveyor of all things mix and match-y, but Consuelo Castiglioni’ s most recent collection went so far as to mix and match sweater twin-sets and… knit briefs. An impracticable pairing, perhaps, but an irresistibly inspiring one at that.

(1) Anthropologie stained glass necklace, $42, at anthropologie.com; (2) French Connection zoe sweater; $69.99, at usa.frenchconnection.com; (3) Marc by Marc Jacobs lulu striped cardigan, $330, at net-a-porter.com; (4) Old Navy ribbon-trim hipster underwear, $6.50, at oldnavy.gap.com; (5) Smooth ‘n Shine polishing gellation styling gel, $3.59, at drugstore.com; (6) Marni multi petal cuff, $505, at net-a-porter.com; (7) Botkier james tote, $650, at saksfifthavenue.com; (8) Yves Saint Laurent stretch sandal, $870, at barneys.com; (9) Miu Miu ribbed cotton socks, $95, at net-a-porter.com; (10) Cargo beach blush, $26, at sephora.com; (11) Flower Clip dancing orchid hoop earrings, $20, at flowerclip.com