Premiere Predictions: What Will Emma Watson Wear Next?

Recent Vogue cover girl Emma Watson wowed us again in the voluminous Oscar de la Renta she wore to the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II. The dreamy gown set the bar pretty high for the rest of the international red carpets Emma Watson will be walking for Harry Potter. I combed the collections to find the looks that align with the Oscar and the choices Emma Watson has made for past red carpets there’s no need to mess with some seriously stellar style.

What do you think Emma Watson will grace the red carpet in next?

Red carpet photo: Doug Seeburg/Sipa Press. All others: Style.com