Premiere Predictions: What Will Emma Watson Wear Next?

Recent Vogue cover girl Emma Watson wowed us again in the voluminous Oscar de la Renta she wore to the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II. The dreamy gown set the bar pretty high for the rest of the international red carpets Emma Watson will be walking for Harry Potter. I combed the collections to find the looks that align with the Oscar and the choices Emma Watson has made for past red carpets there’s no need to mess with some seriously stellar style.
What do you think Emma Watson will grace the red carpet in next?
Red carpet photo: Doug Seeburg/Sipa Press. All others: Style.com
Emma Watson in Oscar de la Renta.
Volume, layers, sparkle - this dress has it all. Watson shows she isn't afraid to go all out and sets the bar for the remainder of the red carpets.
Alexander McQueen, FW 2011
Sarah Burton has turned McQueen into a more mass-appeal brand and this dress has the right balance of sparkle and sobriety for the red carpet of a children's film.
Bottega Veneta, FW 2011
Emma has a penchant for all things short, black and lacey so it isn't hard to imagine her in this darling dress.
Christian Dior, FW 2011
Did Kate Moss end the Galliano boycott? I hope so, because the soft mint of this uber-romantic dress would be perfect for Emma.
Oscar de la Renta, FW 2011
Oscar was a hit for her already, why not go two-for-two?
Valentino, FW 2011
Like I said, black lace. This has a little more extra volume that matches the Elle Saab Watson wore to the premiere after-party.
Versace, FW 2011
Nobody does red carpet glamour better than Donnatella. This dress brings that glamour but the feathers keep it soft.