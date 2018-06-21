Pregnant Street Style: 51 Chic Maternity Outfit Ideas

Maternity clothes. The phrase alone is enough to make most women shudder with horror. From all the shapeless sack dresses, uninspiring outerwear, and ruched T-shirts (so many ruched T-shirts) out there, you’d think giving up on fashion was a prerequisite for becoming a mom. But nowadays, we’re seeing plenty of cute pregnancy outfits; it’s becoming increasingly obvious that style and maternity wear don’t have to be mutually exclusive.
Take a look at some of your favorite pregnant bloggers, editors, fashion insiders, and A-list celebrities, for example—these ladies definitely didn’t dress in muumuus for months on end.
The main takeaway here? A growing bump doesn’t need to get in the way of dressing like you. And no matter your style, there are women out there to look to for inspiration: try Pernille Teisbaek and Eva Chen for street-style-worthy looks, Pink Peonies’ Rachel Parcell for preppy, ultra-feminine ensembles, and Beauticurve’s Rochelle Johnson for fashion-forward plus-size picks.
Below, we’ve rounded 51 pregnant street-style outfits that prove maternity does not have to mean matronly, whether they repurpose regular clothes to accommodate a growing bump or make use of maternity styles from on-trend affordable retailers (hello, ASOS and your $33 stretch-leather leggings).
A version of this article was originally published in April 2014.
Sharing some non-maternity pieces at @nordstrom that happen to be bump-friendly in this summer heat! Bonus: they're under $50.
Instead of receiving baby shower gifts this year, I teamed up with my cousin @mayatheexplorer to start a gofund me page to clean up the toxic black mold in a small school in Indonesia. It's so unfortunate that these children are learning in these horrible conditions. The money earned will rid the school of its mold and help strengthen its building foundation. Upon completion of raising this money the school will dedicate a classroom in memory of our grandmother, who recently passed away.
Another top seller with a bump-friendly accessory!