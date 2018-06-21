Pregnant Street Style: 51 Chic Maternity Outfit Ideas

Maternity clothes. The phrase alone is enough to make most women shudder with horror. From all the shapeless sack dresses, uninspiring outerwear, and ruched T-shirts (so many ruched T-shirts) out there, you’d think giving up on fashion was a prerequisite for becoming a mom. But nowadays, we’re seeing plenty of cute pregnancy outfits; it’s becoming increasingly obvious that style and maternity wear don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Take a look at some of your favorite pregnant bloggers, editors, fashion insiders, and A-list celebrities, for example—these ladies definitely didn’t dress in muumuus for months on end.

The main takeaway here? A growing bump doesn’t need to get in the way of dressing like you. And no matter your style, there are women out there to look to for inspiration: try Pernille Teisbaek and Eva Chen for street-style-worthy looks, Pink Peonies’ Rachel Parcell for preppy, ultra-feminine ensembles, and Beauticurve’s Rochelle Johnson for fashion-forward plus-size picks.

Below, we’ve rounded 51 pregnant street-style outfits that prove maternity does not have to mean matronly, whether they repurpose regular clothes to accommodate a growing bump or make use of maternity styles from on-trend affordable retailers (hello, ASOS and your $33 stretch-leather leggings).

A version of this article was originally published in April 2014.