Pregnant Street Style: 51 Chic Maternity Outfit Ideas

Pregnant Street Style: 51 Chic Maternity Outfit Ideas

Pregnant Street Style: Maternity Outfit Ideas
Photo: Beauticurve

Maternity clothes. The phrase alone is enough to make most women shudder with horror. From all the shapeless sack dresses, uninspiring outerwear, and ruched T-shirts (so many ruched T-shirts) out there, you’d think giving up on fashion was a prerequisite for becoming a mom. But nowadays, we’re seeing plenty of cute pregnancy outfits; it’s becoming increasingly obvious that style and maternity wear don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

MORE: 10 Pregnant Celebrities Who Were Rudely Shamed for Their Baby Bumps

Take a look at some of your favorite pregnant bloggers, editors, fashion insiders, and A-list celebrities, for example—these ladies definitely didn’t dress in muumuus for months on end.

The main takeaway here? A growing bump doesn’t need to get in the way of dressing like you. And no matter your style, there are women out there to look to for inspiration: try Pernille Teisbaek and Eva Chen for street-style-worthy looks, Pink Peonies’ Rachel Parcell for preppy, ultra-feminine ensembles, and Beauticurve’s Rochelle Johnson for fashion-forward plus-size picks.

MORE: 32 Times Kate Middleton’s Maternity Style Deserved a Crown of Its Own

Below, we’ve rounded 51 pregnant street-style outfits that prove maternity does not have to mean matronly, whether they repurpose regular clothes to accommodate a growing bump or make use of maternity styles from on-trend affordable retailers (hello, ASOS and your $33 stretch-leather leggings).

A version of this article was originally published in April 2014.

1 of 52
STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style: 51 Chic Maternity Outfit Ideas
Pregnant Street Style: 51 Chic Maternity Outfit Ideas | @stylecaster

Photo: Instagram/@jeanwang
STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Pauline Privez

Photo: Pauline Privez

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Freddie Harrel

Photo: Freddie Harrel

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | See Anna Jane

Photo: See Anna Jane

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | The Chriselle Factor

Photo: The Chriselle Factor

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | A Spoonful of Style

Photo: A Spoonful of Style

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Beauticurve

Photo: Beauticurve

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | The Northern Light

Photo: The Northern Light

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Lone Star Looking Glass

Photo: Lone Star Looking Glass

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Patricia Bright

Photo: Patricia Bright

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Ms. Treinta

Photo: Ms. Treinta

Photo: Instagram/@pernilleteisbaek
STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Style Lust Pages

Photo: Style Lust Pages

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | The Brooklyn Stylist

Photo: The Brooklyn Stylist

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | The Fashion Guitar

Photo: The Fashion Guitar

Photo: Instagram/@susiebubble
STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Cheetah is the New Black

Photo: Cheetah is the New Black

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Something Navy

Photo: Something Navy

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Samantha Marie

Photo: Samantha Marie

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Freddie Harrel

Photo: Freddie Harrel

Photo: Instagram/@pernilleteisbaek
STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Cheetah is the New Black

Photo: Cheetah is the New Black

Photo: Instagram/@louiseroe
STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Barefoot Blonde

Photo: Barefoot Blonde

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Elle Apparel

Photo: Elle Apparel

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Elle Apparel

Photo: Elle Apparel

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Pauline Privez

Photo: Pauline Privez

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Pink Peonies

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Instagram/@scoutthecity
STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Ms Treinta

Photo: Ms Treinta

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Pink Peonies Fitted Dress

Photo: Pink Peonies

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Louise Roe

Photo: Louise Roe

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Ms Treinta

Photo: Ms Treinta

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | The Northern Light

Photo: The Northern Light

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | The Chriselle Factor

Photo: The Chriselle Factor

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Clothed Much

Photo: Clothed Much

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | The Fashion Guitar

Photo: The Fashion Guitar

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Beauticurve

Photo: Beauticurve

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | My Corner View

Photo: My Corner View

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Love Brown Sugar

Photo: Love Brown Sugar

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | The Fashon Guitar

Photo: The Fashon Guitar

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Jay Miranda

Photo: Jay Miranda

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | House of Harper

Photo: House of Harper

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Corilynn

Photo: Corilynn

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Um Blog Fashion

Photo: Um Blog Fashion

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | My Chic Bump

Photo: My Chic Bump

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Vanilla & Lace

Photo: Vanilla & Lace

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Red Soles and Red Wine

Photo: Red Soles and Red Wine

Photo: Instagram/@kyliecallander
STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | Dearest Lou

Photo: Dearest Lou

STYLECASTER | Pregnant Street Style Maternity Outfit Ideas | 9 to 5 Chic

Photo: 9 to 5 Chic

Pregnant Street Style: 35 stylish maternity outfit ideas that prove you can still look chic as a mama-to-be @stylecaster
