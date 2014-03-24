StyleCaster
20 Celebrities Who Got Pregnant Before They Got Married

Meghan Blalock
by
The news broke late this weekend that lovebirds and former “That ’70s Show” co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are expecting their first child together. The pair only just got engaged in February, which leads us to speculate that perhaps the pregnancy was one of the deciding factors in their decision to eventually tie the knot.

All this talk about babies and potential marriages got us thinking about other famous faces in Hollywood who have become pregnant or given birth out of wedlock—aka before they officially said “I do.” There’s no shortage of modern women who choose to delay forego marriage entirely, instead opting for commonwealth relationships that are seemingly just as strong and capable of fostering a child.

Click through the gallery to see 20 celebrities who had kids out of wedlock!

Mila Kunis

The "Black Swan" star is expecting her first child with boyfriend and former "That '70s Show" co-star Ashton Kutcher.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Romain Dauriac.

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Ciara

The Atlanta-raised singer is currently expecting her first child with fiancé, fellow Atlantan and rapper Future.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

The world's most famous reality star gave birth to her first child, North West, which she conceived with then-boyfriend now-fiancé Kanye West.

Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Jolie and longtime beau Brad Pitt have been rather outspoken that they don't really have any intention to marry, despite the fact that they now have three biological children together.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

Although she has been married to hubby Ben Affleck since 2005, she was pregnant with their first child together before they ever said "I do."

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Berry gave birth to her first child, Nahla Ariela Aubry, in 2008, the daughter of her then-boyfriend and model Gabriel Aubry.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Watts has two children, Samuel and Alexander, with longtime partner Liev Schreiber.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Madonna

Madonna gave birth to her daughter Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon in 1996.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

Camila Alves

The longtime partner to recent Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Brazilian model Camila Alves has given birth to three children with the star. They got married in 2012.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katie Holmes

Believe it or not, Holmes gave birth to daughter Suri Cruise out of wedlock with boyfriend Tom Cruise in April 2006.

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee had her son Bronx with then-boyfriend Pete Wentz in November 2008.

Photo: Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW

Vanessa Paradis

The French model gave birth to two children with longtime partner Johnny Depp before the two separated in 2012.

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Albabecame pregnant with her first child, Honor, before she and now-husband Cash Warren were married in May 2008.

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Anthropologie

Natalie Portman

Portman became pregnant with her first child before she marreid now-husband, dancer Benjamin Millepied.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

The Mexican bombshell gave birth to daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault in 2007, after conceiving her with partner François-Henri Pinault.

Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

Amy Adams

Amy Adams and fiancé, actor and artist Darren Le Gallo, have one child together. She told Vanity Fair in December 2013 that they aren't getting married "anytime soon."

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Adele

The powerhouse vocalist gave birth to her first child, son Angelo, in October 2012, with partner Simon Konecki.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney and her longtime beau Scott Disick have two children together, Penelope and Mason.

Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson

Simpson has been engaged to football player Eric Johnson since November 2010, and the couple have two children together, but there are no signs of marriage in the near future.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

Kristen Bell

Kristen and longtime partner Dax Shepard had their son Lincoln in March 2013, then married in October of that year.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Stacy Keibler

Not long after her split from infamous bachelor George Clooney, Keibler has just announced that she and new husband Jared Pobre.

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

