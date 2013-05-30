Strange But True: A Naked Pregnant Sculpture of Kim Kardashian To Be Unveiled

The story of Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy just got a whole lot weirder. Artist Daniel Edwards, who’s known for creating sculptures and other works of art in the likeness of contemporary celebrities (remember that grotesque statue of Britney Spears giving birth from 2006?), has crafted a sculpture of a nude, pregnant Kim, which will be unveiled June 5 in Los Angeles.

The artwork, titled “L.A. Fertility,” comes complete with Kim’s “belly fully accessible for gallery-goers to rub for good luck,” according to a release from the artist.

The Kim sculpture is the latest in the artist’s pregnant celebrity-centric series of work called “Celebrity Baby Boomer,” which included the Britney piece.

Kim’s likeness “stands curvaceous and proud, with lactiferous breasts, protruding navel and legs akimbo, and features a voluminous belly designed to entice visitors to give a respectful rub for good luck and success,” according to the statement. The artist also adds: “I was inspired by the beauty of Kim Kardashian and felt quite put-off by the media’s criticism of her weight gain during pregnancy. Such criticism should be off limits.”

The new exhibit, which will be housed at LAB ART Gallery in L.A., also includes a work called “The Royal Fetus,” which (obviously) depicts baby Kimye curled up in a ball and wearing a crown.

Those interested in rubbing Kim’s belly should head to the gallery at 11 a.m. on June 5, when both mother and child will be unveiled. While we can’t help but roll our eyes a bit at this artistic endeavor, we also applaud Edwards for calling the media out on all the mean-spirited Kim K bashing that’s been going on. What do you make of this newest gesture of devotion to pregnant Kim K?

We have a feeling Riccardo Tisci is on board.

