Just when you thought you wouldn’t get another glimpse of Kim Kardashian‘s unforgettable maternity style, Carine Roitfeld has put the 32-year-old new mom on the cover of CR Fashion Book. And for no particular reason, Kardashian wears grills.

The accompanying spread, which was shot in May—a month prior to North West‘s birth—features an incredibly pregnant Kardashian modeling a slew of bold looks that accessorize her baby bump. It was shot by Karl Lagerfeld and the art direction was handled by Kardashian’s biggest fan, Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci, who designed her headline-making Met Gala dress.

Roitfeld told WWD that the editorial captures a “precious moment of Kim’s pregnancy that people haven’t seen.” She also doesn’t want anyone to compare it to the countless rags that she covers. “This is not something for a gossip magazine that goes into the trash. This is a magazine that is a collector’s item,” Roitfeld said.

The issue hits newsstands on September 12—will you be purchasing the collector’s item, or can you do without a pregnant Kim Kardashian in an upscale boxing ensemble?