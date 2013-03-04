Pregnant Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Givenchy Show in Matching Tuxedos

Although we’ve seen Kanye West pop up a few times during Paris Fashion Week (he stopped by to support friend Anthony Vaccarello, and also attended the Céline show in a Canadian tuxedo and pair of Timberlands), we’ve yet to see his pregnant girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who made the rounds alongside Kanye in recent seasons.

As expected, however, the duo popped at yesterday’s Givenchy runway show in Paris, where they took in Riccardo Tisci‘s designs clad in matching his-and-hers monochromatic tuxedos.

Kardashian’s maternity style has been relatively ridiculous lately, but the five-months-pregnant reality starlet actually looks good in the simple black suit. Yes, it might all be Kanye’s doing, but hey—as long she’s not walking around in this animal-print peplum disaster, we’re okay.

No word on whether the power couple will be attending other shows, but we can only hope—if only to see what they show up wearing.

