Khloé Kardashian Hits Back at Haters Who Shamed Her Baby Bump as ‘Too Small’

Khloé Kardashian might have felt a weight lift off her shoulders when she confirmed her pregnancy last week, but that doesn’t mean that the Twitter chatter and speculation has stopped. The latest theory? That the 33-year-old’s baby bump is “too small” because of how often she works out. (Cue the eye rolls.)

On Monday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star—who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson—was shamed for the size of her baby bump after she revealed that she is six months along.

Though the E! personality received a lot of positive comments, she also saw several haters who criticized the size of her baby bump and theorized that her bump was irregularly small because of how intensely she exercises. The shamers also took aim at Khloé for working out while pregnant, something they believe could endanger her baby.

Like the no-nonsense chick she is, Khloé responded to the chatter by explaining that her bump appears smaller in the morning and larger as the day goes on. (Similar to regular stomachs.) She also retweeted a fan who defended her and pointed out that every pregnancy is different.

But the clapbacks didn’t end there. Khloé also schooled haters who criticized her for working out while pregnant. She explained that her doctor not only cleared her workouts, but recommended them for a healthy child. Like the petty celebrity we love, she also attached an article on why it’s best to work out while pregnant and questioned where her haters got their medical degrees.

Motherhood isn’t stopping Khloé from sassing back trolls, and we hope she passes on that characteristic to her kid.