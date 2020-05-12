Katy Perry’s Baby Gave Her the Middle Finger in a Sonogram & We’re Dead

We like this kid. Pregnant Katy Perry’s baby gave her the middle finger in a sonogram, and we’re dead. The “Fireworks” singer took to her Instagram on Monday, May 11, to share a video of a sonogram of her and Orlando Bloom’s future daughter.

The video showed a black-and-white sonogram as a doctor pointed out to Perry that the baby is giving her a middle finger. “Oh, a little middle finger. Right up at ya,” the voice said. Perry responded, “Oh my God. That’s so funny. She literally is giving me a middle finger.”

Perry joked about her daughter’s attitude in the caption of the video. “When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it #happymothersdaytome😳,” she wrote. The “Never Really Over” singer also tagged the location of the post as “Middle Fingers Up.”

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer, who’s due in the summer, announced her pregnancy with her fiancé in March with the music video for her song, “Never Worn White,” which showed her baby bump. On a recent episode of American Idol, which she’s a judge on, the songstress opened up about her pregnancy to host Ryan Seacrest.

“I don’t know exactly what it means yet to be a mother,” she said. “Although I’ve always felt very mothering to my friends and my fans and stuff. But I know I’m about to step into the next level. The baby] also kicks when the performances are good. So, let them be good but not too good, because it’s painful.”

Perry also told fans in a Facebook Live chat in May that she isn’t too disappointed that she won’t be able to have a baby shower due to the current health situation in the world. “I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to do any of that,” she said at the time. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. But I’ll be grateful. I mean, I’m grateful now, but there’s a lot going on.”