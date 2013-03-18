Pregnant Kate Middleton Wears Same St. Patrick’s Day Outfit As Last Year

While some people struggle immensely with maternity dressing and finding flattering ways to complement their changing figures (we’re looking at you, Kim Kardashian), others don’t have that issue. Case in point: Kate Middleton.

The always stylish Duchess of Cambridge stepped out yesterday for a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Aldershot, England alongside her husband Prince William clad in a look you may recognize from before she was pregnant. In fact, she wore the green Emilia Wickstead coat exactly a year prior at the same parade. The only change for her most recent take on the festive look was that she covered up more—opting for tights, a turtleneck, and gloves.

Middleton also got her heel (which was likely by her favorite designer L.K. Bennett) stuck in a grate at one point, eliciting concern from onlookers. Naturally, the princess laughed it off and carried on with grace.

What do you think of Middleton’s recycled look?