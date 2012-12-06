First Look: Pregnant Kate Middleton Leaves the Hospital, Looks Effortlessly Chic

After a three-night stay in the hospital due to hyperemesis gravidarum (a severe form of morning sickness that left her dehydrated), Kate Middleton has officially been discharged. The pregnant Duchess of Cambridge emerged from King Edward VII Hospital looking effortlessly glamorous in a pair of knee-high suede boots and a navy coat. She carried a bouquet of yellow roses, which some are suggesting were a ploy to cover up her developing baby bump.

Meanwhile, Prince William stood by her side doting on his pregnant wife in an outfit that we can only describe as “soccer dad chic.” Four shades of mismatched blues, suede loafers and slightly loose fitting pants seal the deal: He’s ready to be a father.

Middleton obviously looks fantastic, and anyone who says otherwise should keep in mind that it’s pretty stressful to leave the hospital to hoards of photographers screaming your name. This is the first of many inevitable pregnancy style looks we can look forward to from the Duchess, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited.