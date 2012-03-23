Pregnant in Heels: Is Jessica Simpson Raising The Fashion Bar For Us All? (Slideshow)

After Jessica Simpson and her baby bump’s recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show I couldn’t help but ponder: why would the very pregnant starlet (we’re talking nine months along and already having small contractions preggo) be wearing such high heels? “I’m in like eight inch heels,” Jessica claims, “I should be ticketed for that!” she chuckled to Ellen. I wanted to commend her on her unwavering dedication to fashion, then I remembered that she could literally deliver right there on the stage and I quickly questioned my enthusiasm.

Jessica goes on to say, “It’s all for fashion, for the show,” but I’ve been watching her and I’m fully aware that she has been all over town in those stilettos. What is she trying to prove and further more, is she raising the fashion bar for moms-to-be everywhere?

Jessica Simpson’s pregnancy publicity is controversial (especially her nude cover for Elle magazine) for a few reasons. First of all, she must be in so much pain. Even the most chic of pregnant women typically take out their flats after the first trimester. Who am I kidding; most ladies who are not expecting at all choose comfortable flats or wedges over eight inch heels. She’s making me look lazy and I don’t like it. She is reportedly carrying a 10 lb. baby on top of those YSLs, and I can’t even manage my natural body weight on top of my four inch *coughtargetcough* slip-ons.

I know she’s no stranger to fashion as she’s the founder of a billion dollar fashion empire and a host for NBC’s Fashion Star, but I can’t help but think she’s taken her fashion-forward image too far. “I’m probably going to deliver my baby in these [4-inch YSL heels]” she recently told US Weekly. Well I guess I got my answer.

I would like to say that like Victoria Beckham, Jessica Simpson is an outlier. She is an extreme example of pregnancy style that requires revered dedication. She must be in so much pain and it’s all for her passion for couture, so for that she gets my “you go girl!” award. For the rest of us, expecting or not, we have no need to fear being compared to her. We can continue not suffering for fashion until we decide to rock our very own radical footwear… preferably not nine months pregnant.

