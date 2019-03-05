Every Celebrity Pregnancy Announcement in 2019—So Far

Scroll To See More Images

Oh baby baby! Bu-bu-bu-baby! The stork ~loves~ Hollywood. And we are very happy about it. In our minds, babies make the world go round. (Literally…because we need to repopulate the earth in order to keep it going, right?) But the most exciting part is watching couples in love start their new family! This is a list of all the pregnant celebrities of 2019 so far.

Last year, Meghan Markle made the royal family—and the entire world— beyond excited to welcome a new little prince or princess into the world. Her little baby is due this April. Though a new royal pregnancy announcement is unlikely for 2019, that doesn’t mean we don’t have lots of future babies to look forward to. The next generation of Hollywood is just around the corner. Perhaps another little Blue Ivy is on the way! She has her mom’s style and flare for the dramatic. Celebrity babies are often the future of Hollywood. Many become actors or producers, artists, reality stars, etc. Reese Witherspoon’s Ava Phillippe is an adorable mini-me of her mom.

So the announcement of these celebrity babies is very exciting!

February

Tamron Hall & Steven Greener

The former Today host announced her nuptials and pregnancy on Instagram on March 4, 2019. “I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles,” Hall wrote. She continued by writing, “My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful.” Hall is 48, and this is her first child.

Krysten Ritter & Adam Granduciel

The Jessica Jones actress used the 2019 Oscars red carpet to reveal her baby bump! She shared photos on Instagram after the awards ceremony which highlighted her pregnancy. She wrote, “Surprise!!! #oscars ❤️.” Ritter is expecting her first child.

Myleene Klass & Simon Motson

Myleene Klass surprised fans by revealing she is pregnant with her third child! The musician shared the exciting news on Thursday, February 14. A special Valentine’s Day indeed! She shared a photo of her blossoming bump which she captioned simply with a heart.

January

Chelsea Clinton & Marc Mezvinsky

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, is expecting her third child with husband, Marc Mezvinsky. The mother-to-be announced her pregnancy on January 22, 2019 with a tweet. “Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar is expecting her third child with husband Ben Seewald. The couple shared a little note on their website saying, “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guess boy…we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.” Their first son, Spurgeon, was born in 2015, followed by Henry in 2017. Jessa Duggar Seewald captioned her Instagram saying, “Happy news from the Seewald family! Baby #3 is on the way! Click the link in my bio to read our predictions! 😍.” She is due in spring 2019.