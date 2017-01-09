StyleCaster
The Celebrity Guide to Maternity Style

The Celebrity Guide to Maternity Style

by
The Celebrity Guide to Maternity Style
Photo: WENN

If we’re to believe In Touch, the women of Hollywood are getting knocked up every other week (often by secret lovers, one another’s boyfriends, and/or their ex-husbands), so one would expect a parade of well-dressed baby bumps coming down Melrose on the daily. Well, in reality it’s not quite that dramatic, but there has been a surplus of stylish moms-to-be in recent years, from Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian to Natalie Portman and Blake Lively, the latter of whom made her growing belly her best accessory during last spring’s press tours for “Café Society” and “The Shallows.”

MORE: Pregnant Street Style: 50 Ways to Look Chic When You’re Expecting

And because we’ve heard time and time again from pregnant friends and colleagues how tricky it can be to stay true to your style while pregnant, we thought it was high time to put all the celebrity maternity street-style inspo in one place for your viewing pleasure. Refreshingly, unlike red-carpet wear, it’s not all totally unattainable: Teigen’s sheath dress-duster combo would be ideal for a corporate job if you swapped out the stiletto sandals for something a little more comfortable, while Mila Kunis‘ hoodie-joggers combo is ideal for running Saturday errands.

MORE: 5 Moms-to-Be on Where They Finally Found Their Favorite Maternity Clothes

In the gallery below, see Behati Prinsloo’s boho mama style, Amanda Seyfried’s cool, casual weekend wear, and more.

1 of 48
The best pregnant celebrity street style | @stylecaster

Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: WENN
Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo
Photo: WENN
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: WENN
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: WENN
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Photo: WENN
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Photo: WENN
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Photo: WENN
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis
Photo: WENN
Ciara
Ciara
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: instagram / @jaime_king
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Instagram/@ciara
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Photo: Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Photo: WENN
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: WENN
Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo
Photo: WENN
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: WENN
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Photo: WENN
Photo: instagram / @angelcandices
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: WENN
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Photo: WENN
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen
Photo: Getty Images
Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton
Photo: WENN
Photo: instagram / @jaime_king
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Photo: WENN
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: WENN
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: WENN
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: WENN
Photo: instagram / @angelcandices
Photo: instagram / @jaime_king
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Photo: WENN
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Photo: WENN
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: WENN
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
Photo: WENN
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Melanie Thierry
Melanie Thierry
Photo: Getty Images
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl
Photo: WENN
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: WENN
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Photo: WENN
Photo: instagram / @jaime_king
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: WENN
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images

