Emma Stone & More Pregnant Celebrities Expecting Babies in 2021

You never know what to expect when Hollywood is expecting. The pregnant celebrities of 2021 include Emma Stone, reality TV star Josie Bates and more stars who are expecting babies this year. Some of these celebrities are pregnant with their first child (hi, Emma), while others have been around the block.

Regardless of if it’s their first or seventh time as a parent, we’re excited nonetheless to watch their journeys. But before we dive into the pregnant celebrities of 2021, let’s recap some of the most memorable pregnancies from 2020. As one would expect from 2020 (a.k.a. the year couples across the world stayed indoors for the foreseeable future), there was a lot of baby-making. Pregnant celebrities in 2020 included Lea Michele (who gave birth to her first child with husband Zandy Reich in August 2020), Emma Roberts (who gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December 2020) and Hilary Duff (who announced she was expecting her third child in October 2020).

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to have a baby, in theory. When I was a kid, I begged my mom to have another baby. The day she brought my sister home from the hospital, I remember holding her, wanting to dress and play with her,” Roberts wrote in an essay for Cosmpolitan in November 2020.

But that was 2020. It’s time look forward to 2021. Read about the pregnant celebrities of 2021 ahead.

Emma Stone & Dave McCary

Emma Stone confirmed her pregnancy with husband, Dave McCary, in January 2021 after she was photographed holding her baby bump on a hike in Los Angeles. “She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.” The news came less than a year after McCary and Stone married in September 2020.

Josie Bates

Bringing Up Bates star Josie Bates revealed that she’s expecting her second child with husband Kelton Balka in January 2021. The two are already parents to daughter Willow Kristy. “We are SOO excited to become a family of four June 2021!!! Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn’t feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!” the UP TV star wrote on her Instagram at the time. Bates’ announcement came after she suffered a miscarriage in August 2020.

“2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and it was especially difficult for our little family after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in August,” her post continued. “It seemed to be a tumultuous and trying year for all, but our faith that God is ultimately our source of comfort and joy, gave us hope that brighter days are ahead. We couldn’t be more excited to share that we have our rainbow due in June!”