We were excited to see the return of Preen’s Power dress this resort season along with Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi’s other form-fitting pieces. The design duo has a knack for finding the right place for the perfect cutout or pop of lace and incorporating sequins in the coolest way possible. If it is true that they will be expanding the lower priced Preen Line, we couldn’t be happier.

