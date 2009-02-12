Object Of Desire

Preen Line tricks cotton drill dress, $480, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Preen Line, which is Preen’s lower priced diffusion line hit net-a-porter.com this morning to the excitement of Preen lovers everywhere. One item is already sold out.

Reason #2

Although the price points are significantly lower, no style was sacrificed. The small collection features a bold blue, black, and a pale pink- the perfect combination for Preen’s feminine/tough style.

Reason #3

This cotton drill dress is the remake of Preen’s signature style, the power dress. We love the dress, but we love the fact that it is now affordable even more.