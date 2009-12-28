Predictions: Sexiest Men in 2010

While the sexiest men of 2009 will always have a place in our hearts and daydreams, one cannot help but look forward to the newcomers of 2010. From the underestimated, to the new faces on the Hollywood scene, we have found who we believe to be the hottest men of the upcoming year.

1. Joseph Gordon-Levitt (pictured above)

Until now, we have always seen Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the underdog — the scrawny kid in the corner who while adorable, has never been incredibly lust-worthy. Until now, that is. Gordon-Levitt captured hearts everywhere while playing undercover alien Tommy Solomon in the sitcom Third Rock From the Sun. While definitely attractive, Gordon-Levitt still straddled the line between awkward and alternative. He first attained his heartthrob status potential in 10 Things I Hate About You,when he won the heart of popular girl Bianca Stratford (played by Larisa Oleynik), despite his geekiness. Every dork has his day and Gordon-Levitt had his with 500 Days of Summer, elevating him from adorable to unbelievably attractive.

2. Matt Bomer



Maybe it is true that deep down, every girl just wants a bad boy. Because while Bomer has made numerous appearances in shows like All My Children, Chuck, North Shore, and the film Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, it wasn’t until Bomer donned a prison jumpsuit and gained criminal status that we started to notice those baby blues. In White Collar, Bomer portrays a con artist, Neil Caffrey, who uses his criminal experiences and skills to assist the FBI. A bad-boy-turned-hero, Bomer has already captured admirers everywhere.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo



After being voted Fifa Player of the year in 2009, he signed a contract with Real Madrid for a record $132 million, making him the highest paid soccer player in the world. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that we predict Rinaldo’s star to sky rocket in 2010. With his bad boy attitude and womanizing ways, Rinaldo has made increasing appearances on this side of the pond, making a legion of loyal American followers inevitable.

4. Jon Hamm



Depicting one of the most elusive, but talented ad executives, Donald Draper, Jon Hamm has become everyone’s office fantasy. Hamm also captured attention during his role as Dr. Michael Granier in the sci-fi drama The Day the Earth Stood Still, alongside actors like Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly, and Kathy Bates.

5. Bradley Cooper



While he played less-than-desirable candidate Zach “Sac” Lodge in Wedding Crashers, that didn’t stop us from thinking: he’s pretty cute. He won our hearts in films such as The Hangover and All About Steve. While Cooper’s recognition has been recent, he has been present on the silver screen for years in films such as Wet Hot American Summer, Failure to Launch, and small screen favorite, Sex and the City. Unfortunately, Cooper is already taken by fellow thespian, Renee Zellweger.

6. John Cho



You may remember this face from comedies such as American Pie (all of them) and the unforgettable stoner favorite, Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle. John Cho started to make waves in 2009, with his breakout role in the new television series Flash Forward as FBI special agent, Demetri Noh. Born in Seoul, Korea, Cho has won the hearts of many with his subtle good looks and a knack for comic relief.

7. Sam Worthington



Star of James Cameron‘s latest masterpiece, Avatar, Aussie actor Sam Worthington proves that he not only possesses immense talent but some serious heartthrob potential as well. While Worthington attended the acclaimed National Institute of Dramatic Arts in Sydney, Australia and gained roles in films such as Hart’s War, Rogue, and Terminator Salvation, Worthington’s role as Jake Sully is what earned him his first bout of recognition.

8. Thomas Jane



Thomas Jane stars in the latest HBO series Hung, playing Ray Decker, a middle-aged professional baseball-player-turned-high-school-teacher-turned-prostitute. Seriously. Jane may also be remembered from the big screen flick, The Sweetest Thing, in which he played the love interest of Cameron Diaz.

9. Hunter Parrish



While Hunter Parrish has maintained his starring role of Silas Botwin in the Showtime series Weeds since 2005, he is sure to make a splash in 2010 after his current role in It’s Complicated. Parrish has proved himself lust-worthy on the small screen, but his current role as Meryl Streep’s son is sure to establish his status as one of Hollywood’s sexiest men on the red carpet.

10. Chris Pine



While Chris Pine has been in the Hollywood scene for a while, contributing his theatrical talents to films such as The Princess Diaries 2 and Just My Luck starring opposite Lindsay Lohan, it wasn’t until his role of Captain Kirk in the 2009 remake of Star Trek that Pine gained a cult following. The actor’s next project will be working alongside Denzel Washington in the flick Unstoppable, which we predict will only increase his fans’ adoration for the lovable actor.