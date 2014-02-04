7 Dresses from the Couture Shows We Want to See at the Oscars

Sure, the gowns were great and all at the SAG Awards, the Golden Globes, the Grammys and the Critics’ Choice Awards, but those shows are the minor leagues compared to the Academy Awards. While we eagerly anticipate what Jen, Cate, Amy, Sandra and the rest of Hollywood’s leading ladies will be wearing on the red carpet, we decided to play fashion forecasters.
The dresses we spotted at Paris Couture Week last month were on another level (an Oscars kind of level), so we took it upon ourselves to make some suggestions.
Dior for Jennifer Lawrence (natch), Elie Saab for Ms. Bullock, and Roland Mouret for Amy Adams would be the things best-dressed list dreams are made of.
Check out the rest of our selections in the gallery above and let us know if you agree!
Can't you see someone like J.Lo wearing this hotter than hot Versace moment to the Oscars? We can.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This etheral, intricately beaded Tony Ward gown would be everything on a young starlet like Dakota Fanning or even Taylor Swift. Just the sort of dreamy creation one would expect to see on the most major red-carpet event of the year.
Photo:
Imaxtree
If Sandra Bullock showed up the 86th Academy Awards rocking this one-shoulder, high-slit, cobalt Elie Saab, we could all call it a night and pass her the best-dressed crown. She's been nailing look after look this season, but taking things to the next level (in an Angie's right leg kind of way) would solidify her as our fashion spirit animal.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Amy Adams channeled her deep-v-loving "American Hustle" character Lady Edith Greensly at the Golden Globes, so we're thinking this sexed-up silhouette wouldn't be that much of a stretch for the Oscars. Granted, a lining would have to be put in so she doesn't look half-naked, but the detail on this Roland Mouret is just too good not to be worn by a Best Actress nominee.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Mr. Armani knows what works on a woman's body and we're pretty sure this strapless navy gown would do wonders on half of Hollywood. It's sophisticated—without being stuffy—and paired with modern hair and makeup, it's a fashion home run.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Something about this Giambattista Valli dress just speaks to us—probably the beyond gorgeous blue crystal applique on the bodice. While a slight adjustment of removing the ruffle detailing might make it more ready-to-wear and less runway, we think there are a few style stars that are up for the challenge of rocking it as is, such as the ever-chic Cate Blanchett.
Photo:
Imaxtree
If Jennifer Lawrence is going to wear Dior (and we know that she is), can it please just be this?
Photo:
Imaxtree