Precious Movie Trailer Sparks Interest, Moves to Tears

Produced by Oprah and Tyler Perry, and starring Gabourney Sidibie (an extremely talented unknown) and Mariah Carey, Precious is definitely set to create a stir and change lives. The film is based off the book Push by Sapphire, is heartbreaking to even watch the trailer of, and is released Friday.

The premise of the film is of a young girl named Precious, who is overweight and poor, with a father who molests her and a mother who doesn’t care. She is then invited to an alternative school that will ultimately change her life. Aren’t you kind of crying already?