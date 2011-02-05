Pre-Fashion Week Rituals From Top Industry Insiders

The only thing that I can compare the craziness that ensues pre-Fashion Week to is cramming for finals in college. The late nights, subsisting on coffee or candy and endless to-do lists make it nearly impossible to function properly, let alone take care of yourself. The people who make the shows happen designers, publicists, models, producers feel the wrath of Fashion Week way before it even happens.
After all of the seasons they’ve spent dealing with the craziness, they’ve found ways to successfully navigate it, and here they share their pre-Fashion Week rituals. Although their careers are completely different, they all have this in common in the days leading up to the shows: It’s crunch time.
Ashley Smith, Model:
"Shoe shopping thats the first thing. I need to buy new heels, because all of mine are completely messed up from running in them and being in the snow. Thats never fun. So shoe shopping, and then basically you have to get all of your essentials, since you are about to get torn to pieces by the hair, the skin, by everything. I get travel-sized everything, which makes for an easy, on the go, head-to-toe prep kit."
Costello Tagliapietra, Fashion Designers:
"Umm... usually I cut my hair the week before, I cut our hair. But I dont know, do we have any rituals? Theres just no time for rituals!"
Danielle Z., Model:
"Usually, Ill work out I go to the gym 3 days a week and try to throw some yoga in there. But I have a bruised rib at the moment from a sledding accident with my youngest son! I dont know if Im going to get to the gym, so I guess just eat healthy and drink lots of water."
Jenne Lombardo, The Terminal Presents:
"No, no. Its called hell. Its called, 'when Fashion Week comes around and everybody looks awesome, I look like shit.'"
Reece Solomon, Accessories Designer, Reece Hudson:
"Well, normally we do a presentation during Fashion Week, but were actually not this season. We decided were going to do private appointments with press and stores instead. So I guess for this Fashion Week, my 'pre' would be finishing up production and the samples for the new collection and then starting to plan the photoshoot for the next lookbook getting all of that sorted out."
Bonnie Morrison, Publicist:
"No, I usually just plunge in feet first, but the things that I am trying to remember are getting up early and making sure I go to the gym. That seems to keep me more grounded. Also, not to succumb to eating whatever I feel like eating. I don't do cleansers or anything like that, but a relatively fingers crossed, macrobiotic diet which makes me feel a little bit better and it also makes it easier to select your outfits for fashion week because you haven't completely let yourself go."
Zanna Roberts Rassi, Marie Claire Senior Fashion Editor:
"I think this season, when youre leading into fall, its such a short season because youve only got September through February. Youve got Thanksgiving, youve got the holiday, and then there are the pre-fall appointments the whole time in my mind, I know Fashion Weeks around the corner. And Im really thinking: 'Oh my goodness! We have to start shopping.' Were lucky enough to be able to borrow some clothes. Then you get back from Fashion Month and think, 'Oh, let me take a few days somewhere!' But you can't because youve got to shoot like crazy!"
Danielle Nachmani, Stylist:
"I definitely stay in more before Fashion Week. I know that during upcoming weeks, Im probably going to be out almost every night. Everything I do is much more low-key and chill because I know that every night that week Ill be out working on shows! Specifically, just getting in as much rest as possible."
Timo Weiland, Fashion Designer:
I'm pretty tied down pre-Fashion Week usually. I used to go to the West Coast I would go to Venice Beach or Malibu to visit friends and just get away, but now I cant really do that anymore so close to the show. So I think this year Im just going to hop out and go to Long Island go to Montauk for one night? You know, just to get away. Maybe go to Appalachian Trail. Just so I can be out of the city."