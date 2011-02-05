Pre-Fashion Week Rituals From Top Industry Insiders

The only thing that I can compare the craziness that ensues pre-Fashion Week to is cramming for finals in college. The late nights, subsisting on coffee or candy and endless to-do lists make it nearly impossible to function properly, let alone take care of yourself. The people who make the shows happen designers, publicists, models, producers feel the wrath of Fashion Week way before it even happens.

After all of the seasons they’ve spent dealing with the craziness, they’ve found ways to successfully navigate it, and here they share their pre-Fashion Week rituals. Although their careers are completely different, they all have this in common in the days leading up to the shows: It’s crunch time.