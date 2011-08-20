Pre-PROJECT Studio Visit: LEIDI By Idiel Goes Back To Basics

As the StyleCaster crew is gearing up to head out to Las Vegas for one of the fashion industry’s biggest trade show events of the year, we’ve been visiting a few brands right here in New York City that will also be heading out West to showcase their spring/summer designs at PROJECT.

After checking out the Gilded Age studio space in SoHo, we headed back uptown to Chelsea to stop by Idiel Showroom to check out their newest line of womenswear designs called LEIDI by Idiel.

The line (which is pronounced “lady”) is the first private label collection from the folks at Idiel Showroom, and hence it will be their first time ever to show the line of chic jersey tops and dresses, and their line of versatile shoes, at PROJECT in Las Vegas.

According to Managing Director Richard Chun, the line came about after Chun and his team at Idiel noticed that there are a lot of specialized jersey brands out on the market today, like LNA and T by Alexander Wang. After doing research on these brands and their price points, they felt that with the right marketing and competitive pricing, they too could enter the niche markets of intricately cut basicwear and moderately priced, fashion forward footwear.

LEIDI by Idiel includes contemporary and casual, symmetrically cut jersey tops and dresses for women, as well as a set of fierce wedged and strappy heels that are sure to be a hit with die-hard Jeffrey Campbell fans.

For a brand new label like LEIDI by Idiel, trade shows such as PROJECT are extremely important in order for the line to have some visibility on the US market, and get their name out there to buyers and other industry insiders alike from all over the globe.

We’re already fans of this line of staple wardrobe pieces that are perfect for the “ideal” Sunday brunch outfit. Just throw on some leggings (or one of those Grandma-style panties spotted in their lookbook), a pair of LEIDI wedges, some sunnies, and now you’re ready to get your omelette and mimosa on!

To check out a few photos we snapped up while at Idiel Showroom, take a browse through the slideshow above!