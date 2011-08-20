Pre-PROJECT Studio Visit: Gilded Age IS The ‘American Dream’

The bi-annual trade show in Las Vegas known as PROJECT kicks off once again this coming Monday, and we here at the StyleCaster office are starting to get ready this weekend for the three-day event out West. Yours truly, along with a few other team members from the office, will be stationed out at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to provide exclusive coverage on the next wave of emerging brands and developing trends, live from Sin City.

But before we packed our bags and headed off to the airport, we decided to pay a visit with a few brands based here in New York City that were going to be showing at PROJECT this upcoming week. For our first stop, we headed down to SoHo to pay visit to Gilded Agean all-American denim and ready-to-wear menswear brand that takes pride in using natural denim dyes and organic fabrics.

The brand, started by Montenegro-born Stefan ???Miljanich back in 2006, came about as a backlash against fast fashion chains like Forever 21, and the ever-so popular over-consumption of cheap, poor quality garments. Miljanich, whose background in fashion includes working for labels like Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic and Calvin Klein, wanted to develop a line of quality casual clothing and accessories that have been invested with superior craftsmanship and created with some of the finest materials around.

At the moment, Gilded Age only produces a wide array of men’s clothes including denim, shorts, dress shirts, T-shirts, jackets, sweaters and accessories like weekender bags, belts and shoes. Miljanich does have plans though to eventually start up a women’s line of products (which is quite apparent on Gilded Age’s website), but due to the fact that a women’s line would require more time and funding, he has seen that this project has been easier said than done.

The old-fashioned Americana imagery and aesthetic that is hugely influential to the brand comes through loud and clear at Gilded Age’s showroom and studio in downtown New York. There are old, authentic photographs from the early 20th century all around the studio space, in addition to various, well-kept antique knick knacks.

Clearly, Miljanich is a prime visual example that the “American dream” is still alive, and pumping full-steam ahead through a sea of high quantity, low quality fashion goods that are abundant in today’s globalized market.

To get an inside peak of Gilded Age’s all-American studio from right in the heart of SoHo, be sure to click through the photos in the slideshow above!