Pre-Fall So Far Round-Up: All Of Our Super Faves

I heard from someone major in the retail arena that department stores buy nearly 80% of designers’ Pre-Fall collections as opposed to 20% of traditional runways like Spring and Fall. And I was all, wtf? But designers need to get paid, too, yo.
Who doesn’t love to stare down the elegance and straight crazy town of a Dior couture runway, or even the witty, quirky banana prints at Prada or insane monster coats at Margiela? A sudden influx of restraint and wearability descends upon designers when the words Pre-Fall and Resort are uttered, and we don’t want to squelch the creativity, but we appreciate the possibility of buying a look straight from Barneys without getting a crazy eyed stare every time we leave the house.
Click through for the best of the best of the we-want-to-wear-it-now of Pre-Fall 2011 one fave per show. Not as easy as it sounds…
3.1 Phillip Lim created a grey jacket that could possibly get me through the rest of my days.
Alexander Wang gave us a great, simple silk sheath in a completely fresh color way.
Burberry killed it with the new pant and this perfect cropped jacket.
Celine defines restrained elegance, and the fact that leopard is not a trend.
Givenchy went sporty with a really great jacket and cropped trousers.
A long black with a little leather is super modern at Michael Kors.
Lanvin's tweed and fur pairing is so sick.
The perfect 70s suit at Louis Vuitton.
Proenza Schouler's mixed prints are killer.
Rag & Bone knows how to layer the cool girl.
Thakoon went adorable and pushed the red trend forward.
The Row is for the lady who may or may not work at Vogue are you getting that I heart fur?
Valentino is super luxe, but this look also has something of the rocker in it.
Chanel's sheer maxi makes my world look better.
Calvin Klein's white shift is forever.
Narciso Rodgriguez always does minimal, perfectly naturally.
Love the mid-length and bits of fur vest at Donna Karan.
Derek Lam's navy with black fur is chic and still super simple.
One more great fur care of Balenciaga.