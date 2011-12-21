Pre-Fall Roundup: Our 8 Favorite Collections

If you’ve been staying on top of fashion news you may have heard about the pre-fall collections that designers have been releasing. Well, let’s just say they’ve been MAH-JOR. No joke. We’re all confused on what some designers are going to send down the runways for fall — because it seems that they just can’t top it. From Band of Outsiders producing a collection that even the men are lusting after to gorgeous leather skirts at Oscar de la Renta, our minds have officially been blown.

We’ve rounded up our favorite 8 looks from different designers’ pre-fall lines. There will be no shortage of color come fall (oh Proenza Schouler,those pants are perfection) and we can’t wait to see which industry heavy-weights will be sporting that Burberry Prorsum coat during February fashion week — and, of course, Rag & Bone came out with another pair of shoes that we’d all love to add to our collection.

Click through the slideshow above to check out the individual looks. Got a collection you want to talk about? Let us know in the comments section below!

Photos via Style.com