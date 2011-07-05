Prada’s Limited Edition Croc Bags Are Forever

Prada‘s runways are full of fun, whimsical, cool, sometimes quirky, sometimes curious designs. The world over was especially taken with Spring 2011. All of those colors and stripes and monkey prints are fleeting, however, and the Prada you should always opt to walk with should come in leather or some luxe exotic with pretty hardware and an unassuming logo if you’re forced to choose, of course.

Prada is launching an exclusive line of croc bags available in the New York [Madison Ave location], Beverly Hills and Vegas stores. They’re going on sale this week, and just a word of warning they’re price upon request. So expect to spend some loot, but know that it’s a long term commitment. That blue may not be available stateside, but as they say, nothing should stand in the way of true love.