We all know the 90’s are back, but now Prada is bringing back the ultimate 90’s accessory- the nylon backpack. LOVE has a sneak peek at the new collection, which includes backpacks, makeup bags, and a bucket bag.

They even allow you to add customizable Character Tags with whatever letters you want and they’ll weld them together as you wait. Seriously, the only thing more 90’s than a little mini backpack is having your initials toggling from the zip. And by that we mean well done, Prada.