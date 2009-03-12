Prada Transformer Takes Shape

Prada has unveiled their latest project with Rem Koolhaas, the Prada Transformer. Miuccia Prada has long been interested in the work of starchitect Koolhaas. He designed the Prada Flagship store in SoHo, but now they are working on a global level.

The tetrahedron shaped structure will house a range of art, cinema, and fashion events taking place in Seoul, South Korea, from March to July 2009. It is designed to change shape to accommodate the different events to be held inside. The four different facades and four different plate configurations are each set for specific events.

It will open on April 25 to house Prada’s “Waist Down — Skirts by Miuccia Prada” exhibition.