Prada Takes Us On a High Fashion Acid Trip (VIDEO)

Prada just released its second Spring 2011 video, and the colorful romp through Miuccia’s fantasy land takes us on the high fashion equivalent of an acid trip. Directed by James Lima and featuring original artwork by Rem Koolhaas, Alexander Reichert and Fausto Fantinuoli, we watch some of our favorite models (Jessica Stam, Jourdan Dunn, Lindsey Wixson) dance through different dimensions and twisted animation sequencessome of which include strange animals and exotic locales. The vibrant video really brings the brand’s quirky collection to life, and if there’s one person’s dream world I’d love to get lost in for a day, it’s Miuccia Prada’s. Check it out!