Prada Sunglasses Are Sketchy

It seems Prada took advantage of the fact that their Spring show and accessories in particular, and sunglasses even more to the point, had a decidedly cartoonish, maybe Suess-like vibe. How? They straight illustrated their Spring sunglasses to adorable results for a gallery on Prada.com.

Only 500 of the sunnies which Miuccia is calling Minimal-Baroque will be up for sale. Prada notes, To underscore the uniqueness and creativity which lie behind the production of these accessories Prada has opted to given an account of eyewear through the work of three illustratorsIvo Bisignano, Marcela Gutierrez and Andrea Tarella.”

They go on sale in February, and I’m sort of wanting to be able to get my hand on some of these prints in the meantime.