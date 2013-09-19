Prada Spring 2014: See All The Captivating Looks

Miuccia Prada presented the Spring 2014 collection of Prada as part of Milan Fashion Week, and compared to the widely-loved oversized flowers of last Spring, Miuccia presented a very different—and, amazingly, even more colorful—idea this time around.

Miuccia’s army for Spring 2014 is comprised of seemingly fearless women who wear their beaded bras over the rest of their clothes (or, in some cases, sewn into their clothes), athletic tube socks pulled up high, and, of course, the iconic Prada satchel in every color from forest green to sunshine yellow.

Click through the gallery to see the wild (and pretty captivating) collection in full!