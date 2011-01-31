The Prada Spring 2011 Collection Is Winning The Cover War

Remember last season when that Miu Miu dress from the Fall 2010 collection appeared on, like, five magazine covers? That Miu Miu snafu will likely go down in editorial history along with a particularly popular gold Balmain dress but it looks like Miuccia Prada is at it again.

The spring fashion editions of the glossies are hitting newstands around the world, and the latest Prada collection is clearly a cover favorite. The striped fur stoles, floppy hats and vivid brights have already appeared on the February issues of Vogue Nippon, Vogue China and Numro, as well as the March issue of Vogue Australia. The funky clothes will undoubtedly attract attention, and therefore, sell magazines.

So far, none of the cover shots contain the exact same look although Vogue Australia and Vogue China’s are pretty darn close but I have a feeling we’ll be seeing much more of this colorful collection in the next couple of months. Here’s hoping that the press office can keep its send-outs straight!

Which Prada cover do you like the best?