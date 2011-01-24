Prada Spring 2011 Campaign Video: Go Bananas

If you’re anything like me, Sunday nights are kind of a bummer all that you can think about in your last few precious hours of relaxation are the hundreds of things that you need to accomplish in the coming week.

Luckily, I just saw something that picked me right up! The Prada Spring 2011 ad campaign video was released yesterday, and modelsArizona Muse, Kinga Rajzak, Zuzanna Bijoch, Mariacarla Boscono and Tati Cotliar get their grooves on in the season’s bright colors and mixed prints. How cute do they look shimmying with the striped boas?

Those sunglasses, monkeys and bananas give this Prada collection true personality, and the girls in the video more than live up to it.