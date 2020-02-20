Prada’s Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Proves Belts & Fringe Are the New Black

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion month is in full swing, and so many designers have already presented their fall and winter collections— giving us a taste of what trends are in store for the upcoming months. While we can already predict myriad 2020 trends, there are still more to uncover. Prada’s Fall/Winter 2020 Milan Fashion Week runway just gave us two more trends we can expect to see everywhere after summer this year: fringe and belts. Soon, all your favorite designers and retailers (including Prada, obviously) will have their shelves stocked with all the fringe pieces and chic belts your heart could ever desire. Prepare for a fashion takeover, folks.

Per usual, Prada brought their A-game to the Milan Fashion Week runways. Aside from a general vibe of jaw-dropping looks, there was a very apparent theme in the form of fringe and belted looks. From belted puffer coats and oversized blazers to fringe bolo ties and skirts, it’s clear that fall and winter 2020 will be filled with these two trends. These runway looks were also great peeks into how to wear these upcoming trends. While belting a puffer coat seems like an odd idea at first, Prada has proven it looks chic as hell. In addition, I’ve never wanted to wear a fringe bolo tie until now. I mean, talk about a major statement piece. The year 2020 is all about making big and bold fashion choices—and I’m not mad about it.

Below, you’ll see the best fringe and belt looks from the Prada Fall/Winter 2020 runway, so you can get an idea of just how big these items will be in the coming seasons. Plus, these ensembles are great outfit inspiration for the end of winter (or even if you want to start thinking about next winter’s wardrobe). My only qualm is the lack of body diversity on this Prada runway, but I hope we’ll see more inclusion soon. After all, people of all sizes deserve to wear these 2020 trends.

Prada Fall/Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week

