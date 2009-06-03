Prada Resort 2010

The Prada girl is ready to hang ten for Resort 2010. Miuccia Prada mixed pretty pastels with bold prints and then took those bold prints and mixed them together. The collection took Prada’s often vintage feel and incorporated modern shapes and sensibilities. Sherbet colored dresses would be prefect for dining out in Palm Springs (to remind you of the glamour of the desert oasis in the 50’s), while silk Hawaiian print sarongs remind you of lounging poolside (at only the most stylish of pools). This fun, colorful collection is begging for an editorial straight off the back of a post card. And, most importantly, since she substituted little ankle ties for little tiny socks, no one fell!

