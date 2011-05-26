Prada Paillettes Clutch: Need It Item of The Week

My obsession for Spring 2011 Prada knows no bounds. I’m considering it a Prada: Collectors Edition of sorts. As much as I dig those bright pink striped wedges and green and black floppy hats my inner self knows that I’m clearly more of a navy, black and white girl.

Enter:Prada’s Paillettes Clutch, a striped, glimmering oversized bag that’s basically life, er, summer wardrobe changing. Seriously, wear it with a minimal white dress, wide leg denim or black maxi and prepare to look awesome. In other words, I need it. Kind of makes you understand why Prada is valued at, ahem, $1.5 Billion basically its weight in paillettes.

Prada Paillettes Clutch, $1,195, at select Prada Boutiques, prada.com for stores