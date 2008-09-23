Prada Nails the Crop Top

I’ve been touting the comeback of the croptop for as long as I can remember (about three months, to be exact, which is a lifetime in fashion time). I saw it first on style icon/muse Diane Kruger a few months back, and then it showed up in a scattering of covetable runways this Spring 09 season (read: Alex Wang, Proenza Schouler, etc.). But this just solidifies things as far as I’m concerned–Miuccia Prada, doyenne of trendsetting herself, has littered her most recent collection with the barely-there pieces, and I’m loving them more than ever. This is it, folks–get ready to get fit for next spring. I suggest a steady diet of balanced meals topped off with some Physique 57 classes, pre-bedtime stomach crunches, and more than an ounce of sheer gutsiness.

But seriously–look at how adorable the look above is. It’ll be worth it. All in the name of Prada.