StyleCaster
Share

Prada Nails the Crop Top

What's hot
StyleCaster

Prada Nails the Crop Top

Carol
by

I’ve been touting the comeback of the croptop for as long as I can remember (about three months, to be exact, which is a lifetime in fashion time). I saw it first on style icon/muse Diane Kruger a few months back, and then it showed up in a scattering of covetable runways this Spring 09 season (read: Alex Wang, Proenza Schouler, etc.). But this just solidifies things as far as I’m concerned–Miuccia Prada, doyenne of trendsetting herself, has littered her most recent collection with the barely-there pieces, and I’m loving them more than ever. This is it, folks–get ready to get fit for next spring. I suggest a steady diet of balanced meals topped off with some Physique 57 classes, pre-bedtime stomach crunches, and more than an ounce of sheer gutsiness.

But seriously–look at how adorable the look above is. It’ll be worth it. All in the name of Prada.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share