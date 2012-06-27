Prada has joined the graphic tee game and released a capsule collection of quirky tees with the help of artist Vahram Muratyan.
Prada Gets In On the Graphic Tee Trend

Sydney Scott
Not one to be out done when it come to the designer tee trend, Prada has debuted their Parallel Universes capsule collection that features seven screen-printed T-shirts.

The luxury brand teamed up with artist Vahram Muratyan (whose work you might have seen on the blog-turned-book Paris vs New York) to turn some boring old white tees into graphic dreams featuring golfers, sunglasses and skyscraper platforms.

The quirky tees will definitely liven up any summer outfit and be perfect to wear on the beach or strutting around the city. Luckily, the Prada tees will be arriving in July on the label’s website, so you don’t have to wait impatiently to get your hands on one (honestly, no one likes to wait for cool things to be released).

Take a look at the tees and let us know which is your favorite by dropping a line down below.

Click through the gallery to see all the tees from Prada's Parallel Universes Capsule Collection

Prada Parallel Universes Capsule Collection

Photo: www.teenvogue.com/

Prada Parallel Universes Capsule Collection

Photo: www.teenvogue.com/

Prada Parallel Universes Capsule Collection

Photo: www.teenvogue.com/

Prada Parallel Universes Capsule Collection

Photo: www.teenvogue.com/

Prada Parallel Universes Capsule Collection

Photo: www.teenvogue.com/

Prada Parallel Universes Capsule Collection

Photo: www.teenvogue.com/

Prada Parallel Universes Capsule Collection

Photo: www.teenvogue.com/

