Prada Gets Psychedelic in “Real Fantasies” Fashion Film

Prada‘s latest fashion film, Real Fantasies, basically showcases everything I’ve ever wanted and more. In other words, a crazy, psychedelic dollhouse and Prada’s absolutely gorgeous Fall/Winter 2011/2012 collection. The film is essentially a pop-up book with stunning male and female models clad in the chic goods.

Enormous hands move the models around, taking them on an adventure to a variety of different backdrops and rooms within the dollhouse. The collection exemplifies pure luxury, and it is filled with sequin, furs, and pricey materials that I wish were more than fantasies, and actually pieces that were in my closet.

Everyone at StyleCaster is a fashion film freak, but this exceeded all of our expectations. Watch the video below and enter the Prada dollhouse. You’ll never want to leave.