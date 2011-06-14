Prada Enlists Unlikely Leading Man for Menswear Campaign

Tobey Maguire is slated to star in the newest, much anticipated adaptation of The Great Gatsby. There’s no way he’ll be cast as Gatbsy. Maguire is an inarguably talented actor, but he’s not the stereotypical chiseled leading man. He’s charming, slightly unconventional and worth a lot of money kind of like Prada (ahem, valued at $15 Billion according to some estimates), which might just make him the ideal face for the brand’s Fall menswear campaign.

Maguire is psyched for his new gig, explaining, A great supporter of the Arts, Miuccia Prada has inspired a culture of creativity that is woven through every aspect of her company, from her collections, her campaigns, to every design detail in her stores. I have such admiration for her artistry and Im thrilled to be a part of Pradas fall campaign.

Well, who wouldn’t be? The images photographed in NYC by David Sims are elegant and sophisticated in what looks like it could be a library. The actor wears a mock turtleneck and sport coat in one image and a sweater under a jacket in another it’s perfectly Prada.